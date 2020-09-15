https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15567579.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;74;62;SSW;9;58%;8%;5
Chester;Sunny and nice;73;61;SSW;8;58%;9%;5
Danbury;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;SSW;8;62%;7%;5
Groton;Sunny and pleasant;71;64;SSW;9;68%;10%;5
Hartford;Sunny and nice;76;60;S;8;57%;9%;5
Meriden;Sunny and nice;74;58;SSW;8;60%;9%;5
New Haven;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;SSW;9;59%;9%;5
Oxford;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;SSW;8;66%;7%;5
Willimantic;Sunny and nice;73;58;SSW;8;61%;8%;5
Windsor Locks;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;S;9;55%;6%;5
