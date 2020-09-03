https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15539513.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;58;NNW;8;61%;11%;6
Chester;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;NNW;6;58%;11%;6
Danbury;Partly sunny;80;52;NNW;8;62%;9%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, humid;84;58;NNW;7;67%;31%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny;84;56;NNW;7;58%;11%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny;84;54;NW;6;59%;12%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny;84;59;NNW;8;61%;12%;6
Oxford;Partly sunny;80;53;NNW;7;68%;9%;6
Willimantic;Partly sunny;83;53;NW;6;62%;12%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;53;NW;7;58%;10%;6
