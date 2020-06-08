https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15323781.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;SSW;6;46%;0%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;44%;1%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;S;5;50%;0%;10
Groton;Sun and some clouds;77;61;SSW;7;54%;1%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;S;6;42%;3%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;S;6;42%;2%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;S;6;49%;1%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;S;5;53%;0%;11
Willimantic;Partial sunshine;83;59;S;5;45%;4%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;88;61;SSE;6;40%;2%;10
