CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Breezy with some sun;69;52;WNW;15;39%;39%;9
Chester;Partly sunny;68;50;WNW;14;39%;43%;10
Danbury;Some sun, a shower;67;48;N;15;42%;53%;9
Groton;Partly sunny;66;50;W;15;44%;40%;9
Hartford;An afternoon shower;69;50;WNW;15;38%;55%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;68;49;W;15;39%;44%;9
New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;69;52;NW;15;40%;42%;10
Oxford;A shower in spots;66;49;NNW;15;44%;53%;9
Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;67;46;W;15;41%;41%;8
Windsor Locks;An afternoon shower;68;48;WNW;14;37%;55%;9
