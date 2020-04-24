https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15223082.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;58;44;SE;7;52%;27%;8
Chester;Partly sunny;60;41;SE;6;52%;21%;7
Danbury;Turning cloudy;61;40;SE;5;50%;29%;7
Groton;Sunny intervals;57;42;SE;7;61%;18%;8
Hartford;Clouds rolling in;64;40;SSE;5;51%;18%;8
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;63;41;SSE;5;48%;21%;6
New Haven;Clouds and sun;58;44;SE;7;55%;24%;7
Oxford;Increasing clouds;60;40;SE;5;54%;23%;7
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;63;38;SE;5;50%;15%;8
Windsor Locks;Increasing clouds;65;40;SSE;5;46%;14%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments