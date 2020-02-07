https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15037568.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunshine and colder;36;23;N;13;36%;26%;3
Chester;Sunny, but chilly;35;20;N;11;34%;26%;3
Danbury;Colder with sunshine;34;18;NNE;12;44%;27%;3
Groton;Sunny and colder;36;21;N;14;37%;25%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny, colder;35;18;N;12;33%;26%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny, colder;36;19;NNE;12;32%;26%;3
New Haven;Sunshine and colder;37;23;NNE;12;35%;26%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny, colder;31;17;NNE;12;49%;25%;3
Willimantic;Sunny and colder;34;14;NNW;12;31%;26%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, colder;34;14;NNW;12;33%;25%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
