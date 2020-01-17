https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14982928.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Afternoon snow;35;30;SW;6;50%;92%;1
Chester;Afternoon snow;33;28;SW;5;48%;93%;1
Danbury;Cloudy, p.m. snow;31;27;SW;4;55%;91%;1
Groton;Afternoon snow;35;30;SW;6;57%;92%;1
Hartford;Cloudy, p.m. snow;32;26;S;5;46%;90%;1
Meriden;Afternoon snow;33;27;SSW;5;46%;92%;1
New Haven;Afternoon snow;36;31;SW;6;50%;93%;1
Oxford;Afternoon snow;30;27;SW;5;52%;92%;1
Willimantic;Afternoon snow;33;26;SSW;4;47%;89%;1
Windsor Locks;Cloudy, p.m. snow;28;26;S;5;47%;90%;1
_____

