CT Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Cold with clearing;32;23;WSW;4;61%;2%;2

Chester;Clearing and chilly;33;23;WSW;3;61%;2%;2

Danbury;Decreasing clouds;32;19;SW;2;62%;2%;2

Groton;More clouds than sun;35;26;WSW;3;70%;2%;1

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;32;21;SSW;4;63%;2%;2

Meriden;Decreasing clouds;32;22;SW;3;62%;2%;2

New Haven;Decreasing clouds;33;26;WSW;4;65%;2%;2

Oxford;Decreasing clouds;31;20;WSW;3;66%;1%;2

Willimantic;More clouds than sun;33;22;SW;3;60%;2%;1

Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;32;21;S;4;56%;1%;2

