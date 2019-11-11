https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14825067.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A bit of rain;48;21;NW;18;56%;67%;1
Chester;Rain in the morning;49;18;NW;14;60%;68%;1
Danbury;Rain to snow;43;16;WNW;16;73%;63%;1
Groton;A little rain;54;20;NW;15;61%;64%;1
Hartford;Rain to snow;47;19;NW;14;57%;65%;1
Meriden;Rain in the morning;46;18;NW;16;61%;69%;1
New Haven;Rain in the morning;50;22;NW;16;62%;69%;1
Oxford;Morning rain;44;16;NW;15;75%;68%;1
Willimantic;Rain in the morning;46;16;NW;14;71%;69%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain to snow;45;17;NW;14;60%;64%;1
