CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;47;SSW;6;50%;10%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;52;44;SSW;5;50%;13%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;51;40;SSW;5;53%;10%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;53;46;SSW;6;56%;10%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;53;42;S;5;50%;17%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;52;41;S;5;52%;13%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;49;SSW;6;52%;10%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;50;41;SSW;6;56%;11%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;52;40;S;4;52%;14%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;52;41;S;5;50%;20%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
