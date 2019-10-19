CT Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A little p.m. rain;59;47;NNE;6;67%;67%;2

Chester;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NE;5;65%;34%;2

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;58;41;NNE;4;74%;30%;2

Groton;A little p.m. rain;60;47;NE;6;72%;72%;2

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;59;44;NE;4;69%;28%;2

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;59;44;NNE;4;68%;33%;2

New Haven;A little p.m. rain;60;47;NE;6;68%;69%;2

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;56;43;NNE;6;75%;31%;2

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;58;43;NE;5;69%;33%;2

Windsor Locks;Considerable clouds;58;43;NNE;4;67%;21%;2

