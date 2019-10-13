CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Turning sunny;70;44;NW;6;64%;6%;4

Chester;Turning sunny;69;43;NW;5;65%;6%;4

Danbury;Turning sunny;71;40;NNW;5;62%;5%;4

Groton;Turning sunny;68;45;NW;5;78%;28%;3

Hartford;Turning sunny;71;43;NNW;6;62%;6%;4

Meriden;Clouds, then sun;71;41;NNW;5;62%;6%;4

New Haven;Turning sunny;69;46;NNW;6;67%;6%;4

Oxford;Turning sunny;68;41;NNW;6;68%;4%;4

Willimantic;Variable clouds;69;41;NW;5;68%;6%;3

Windsor Locks;Turning sunny;71;41;NNW;6;59%;4%;4

_____

