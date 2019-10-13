https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14518083.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Turning sunny;70;44;NW;6;64%;6%;4
Chester;Turning sunny;69;43;NW;5;65%;6%;4
Danbury;Turning sunny;71;40;NNW;5;62%;5%;4
Groton;Turning sunny;68;45;NW;5;78%;28%;3
Hartford;Turning sunny;71;43;NNW;6;62%;6%;4
Meriden;Clouds, then sun;71;41;NNW;5;62%;6%;4
New Haven;Turning sunny;69;46;NNW;6;67%;6%;4
Oxford;Turning sunny;68;41;NNW;6;68%;4%;4
Willimantic;Variable clouds;69;41;NW;5;68%;6%;3
Windsor Locks;Turning sunny;71;41;NNW;6;59%;4%;4
