CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;75;54;N;5;68%;42%;3
Chester;An afternoon shower;73;52;N;5;69%;42%;3
Danbury;An afternoon shower;73;48;N;5;73%;41%;3
Groton;Not as warm;72;53;N;5;72%;43%;3
Hartford;A passing shower;72;52;N;4;70%;57%;2
Meriden;An afternoon shower;73;50;N;4;72%;42%;3
New Haven;An afternoon shower;75;54;N;5;69%;42%;3
Oxford;An afternoon shower;70;49;NNE;5;81%;42%;3
Willimantic;A passing shower;71;49;N;4;77%;57%;2
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;72;49;N;4;73%;61%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
