CT Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;SSE;6;84%;73%;4

Chester;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;6;82%;73%;2

Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;S;6;81%;82%;4

Groton;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;SE;7;89%;73%;2

Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;6;81%;74%;3

Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;5;83%;73%;4

New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;80;71;SE;7;86%;74%;4

Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;S;6;85%;81%;4

Willimantic;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;SSE;6;85%;73%;3

Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;6;80%;80%;3

