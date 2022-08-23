Skip to main content
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 23, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;1;95%

Chester;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;NE;1;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;70;NNE;1;96%

Meriden;Showers;71;NNE;1;96%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;2;94%

Oxford;Cloudy;69;E;5;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;NNE;1;98%

