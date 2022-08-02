Skip to main content
Weather

CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;67;SW;2;97%

Chester;Showers;70;SW;3;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;87%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;2;91%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;2;96%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;2;97%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;96%

Oxford;Fog;66;SSW;5;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;92%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;68;S;2;96%

_____

