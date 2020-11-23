CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;51;SE;4;100%

Chester;Showers;54;SE;8;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;54;N;3;96%

Groton;Cloudy;55;ESE;16;89%

Hartford;Cloudy;46;NE;6;88%

Meriden;Cloudy;45;N;3;96%

New Haven;Cloudy;57;E;15;93%

Oxford;Fog;54;S;15;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;49;ENE;6;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;N;5;91%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather