CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;44;SW;3;68%

Chester;Partly cloudy;46;SW;13;61%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;7;57%

Groton;Partly cloudy;51;WSW;18;60%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;6;55%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;57%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;51;WSW;15;58%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;3;67%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;6;60%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;44;SSW;13;55%

_____

