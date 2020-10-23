CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;62;S;1;99%

Chester;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Showers;62;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%

Meriden;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;81%

New Haven;Showers;64;ESE;5;100%

Oxford;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;65;S;3;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;83%

_____

