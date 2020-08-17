https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15488567.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, August 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;66;N;2;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;93%
Danbury;Mostly clear;64;NE;5;83%
Groton;Cloudy;64;N;9;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;66;N;7;77%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;80%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;67;N;9;84%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;63;N;9;87%
Willimantic;Cloudy;64;N;6;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;N;6;77%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments