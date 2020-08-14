https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15483316.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;1;89%
Chester;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;6;96%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;3;83%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;69;N;6;92%
Windsor Locks;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
