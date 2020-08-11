https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15474331.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;75;SSW;1;92%
Chester;Mostly clear;75;SSW;5;94%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly clear;74;S;5;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;75%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;7;87%
Oxford;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;68%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
