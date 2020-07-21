https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15422072.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;76;NW;1;67%
Chester;Partly cloudy;73;NW;3;77%
Danbury;Mostly clear;67;WSW;5;90%
Groton;Mostly clear;74;N;5;73%
Hartford;Mostly clear;80;NW;3;53%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;68%
Oxford;Mostly clear;71;N;5;78%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;5;70%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments