CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;76;NW;1;67%

Chester;Partly cloudy;73;NW;3;77%

Danbury;Mostly clear;67;WSW;5;90%

Groton;Mostly clear;74;N;5;73%

Hartford;Mostly clear;80;NW;3;53%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;68%

Oxford;Mostly clear;71;N;5;78%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;5;70%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather