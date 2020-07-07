CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;69;SE;2;88%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;5;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Groton;Partly cloudy;66;SE;5;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;87%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;66;S;3;89%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;71;E;7;86%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;5;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;93%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;66;S;6;89%

_____

