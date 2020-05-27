CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;60;SSW;1;93%

Chester;Fog;59;S;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Fog;57;S;3;96%

Hartford;Mostly clear;62;S;6;89%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;5;93%

New Haven;Fog;61;SSW;5;96%

Oxford;Fog;59;S;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;5;93%

Windsor Locks;Clear;63;S;6;90%

_____

