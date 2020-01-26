https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15005123.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, January 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;38;WSW;7;96%
Chester;Clear;41;SSW;7;91%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;10;100%
Hartford;Mostly clear;37;SSE;3;95%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;W;8;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;43;W;5;85%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;5;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;7;96%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;38;W;5;96%
