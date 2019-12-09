CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 9, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;34;NNW;3;99%

Chester;Showers;41;SW;3;86%

Danbury;Showers;31;N;3;88%

Groton;Showers;48;SSW;13;76%

Hartford;Showers;29;Calm;0;85%

Meriden;Ice;28;Calm;0;95%

New Haven;Showers;40;Calm;0;85%

Oxford;Showers;35;SW;3;92%

Willimantic;Sleet;23;Calm;0;84%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;32;SSE;3;66%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather