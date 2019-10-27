CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;52;ESE;7;90%

Chester;Showers;54;ESE;5;81%

Danbury;Cloudy;52;ESE;5;74%

Groton;Cloudy;56;SE;10;71%

Hartford;Showers;52;Calm;0;76%

Meriden;Showers;50;Calm;0;86%

New Haven;Showers;59;ESE;10;69%

Oxford;Showers;51;E;7;82%

Willimantic;Showers;48;Calm;0;82%

Windsor Locks;Showers;48;NNE;3;76%

_____

