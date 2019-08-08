https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14289274.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;82;SW;10;66%
Chester;Sunny;82;W;10;57%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;9;59%
Groton;Sunny;81;SW;10;62%
Hartford;Partly sunny;83;N;5;58%
Meriden;Mostly sunny;82;N;7;57%
New Haven;Sunny;81;SSW;9;68%
Oxford;Partly sunny;81;N;6;64%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;8;59%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;SW;9;58%
_____
