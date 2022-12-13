CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

861 FPUS51 KBOX 130901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

CTZ002-131700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-131700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-131700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

