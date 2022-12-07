CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

