CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

892 FPUS51 KBOX 040901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Dec 4 2022

CTZ002-041700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-041700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-041700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather