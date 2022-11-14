CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ 873 FPUS51 KBOX 140901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022 CTZ002-142100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-142100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow with possible freezing rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ004-142100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather