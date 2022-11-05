CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

