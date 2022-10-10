CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ 913 FPUS51 KBOX 100801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 CTZ002-102000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-102000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-102000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather