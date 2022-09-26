CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

274 FPUS51 KBOX 260801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

