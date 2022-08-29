CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ 945 FPUS51 KBOX 290801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 CTZ002-292000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-292000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-292000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather