CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

292 FPUS51 KBOX 260801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather