CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

010 FPUS51 KBOX 040801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

