095 FPUS51 KBOX 100801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

CTZ002-102000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-102000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-102000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

