CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ 928 FPUS51 KBOX 230808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022 CTZ002-232000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ003-232000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ CTZ004-232000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$