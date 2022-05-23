CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

928 FPUS51 KBOX 230808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon May 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

