Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

