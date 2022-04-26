CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ 190 FPUS51 KBOX 260807 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022 CTZ002-262000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ003-262000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ004-262000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather