CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ 986 FPUS51 KBOX 230807 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022 CTZ002-232000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ003-232000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ004-232000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$