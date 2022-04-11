CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

