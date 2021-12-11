CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

_____

282 FPUS51 KBOX 110927

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

CTZ002-112100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-112100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ004-112100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

$$

