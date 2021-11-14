CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

_____

116 FPUS51 KBOX 140926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

CTZ002-142100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-142100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-142100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

