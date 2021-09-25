CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021

_____

629 FPUS51 KBOX 250826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

