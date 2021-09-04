CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

702 FPUS51 KBOX 040826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

