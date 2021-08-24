CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

612 FPUS51 KBOX 240712

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

CTZ002-240815-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

311 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-240815-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

311 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

CTZ004-240815-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

311 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

